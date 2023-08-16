Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Shares Gap Down to $3.84

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $3.72. Banco Itaú Chile shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 490 shares trading hands.

Banco Itaú Chile Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61.

About Banco Itaú Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Itaú Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Itaú Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.