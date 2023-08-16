AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Down 15.0% in July

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVROBIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,907. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of AVROBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVROBIO

AVROBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.