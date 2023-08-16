Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.03 billion. Avnet also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.

Avnet Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,023. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avnet by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

