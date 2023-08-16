Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 844,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 332,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,539. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $187,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,500. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

