Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Stock Price Down 20%

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 11,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 11,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc, operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts.

