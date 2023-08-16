Atour Lifestyle (ATAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Atour Lifestyle to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATAT opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. Atour Lifestyle has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,202,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,394,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 78,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

