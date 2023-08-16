Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Director Deal W. Hudson Sells 701 Shares

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atlanticus Stock Down 0.6 %

Atlanticus stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. 5,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50.

Atlanticus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. This is a positive change from Atlanticus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

