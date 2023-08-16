Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP) Insider John Stark Buys 750,000 Shares

Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP – Get Free Report) insider John Stark acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,500.00 ($8,766.23).

Aspermont Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Aspermont Company Profile

Aspermont Limited provides market specific content across the resource sectors through a combination of print, digital media channels, and face to face networking channels in Australia and internationally. The company offers industry news and information for various sectors, such as mining, investment, energy, and agriculture; Mining Journal, a digital and print information service; and content creation services, as well as runs various industry events and conferences.

