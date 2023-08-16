Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP) Insider John Stark Buys 750,000 Shares

Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP – Get Free Report) insider John Stark acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,500.00 ($8,766.23).
Aspermont Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Aspermont Company Profile
