ASD 1-Day Volume Tops $3.22 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. ASD has a market cap of $28.67 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018459 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013938 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,064.29 or 0.99977598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04449906 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,292,273.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

