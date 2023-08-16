Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 17,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,365. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 116.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $4,228,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.