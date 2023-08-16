Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.22

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.22 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 65.25 ($0.83). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.84), with a volume of 155,795 shares.

Anglo Asian Mining Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of £75.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.