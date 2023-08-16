Analysts Offer Predictions for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Guaranty Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.38. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $3,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.51%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

