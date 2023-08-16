Amp (AMP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.14 Million

Amp (AMP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Amp has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Amp has a total market cap of $80.59 million and $6.14 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Amp Token Profile

Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

