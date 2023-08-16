Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 131,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,220,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,221,000 after acquiring an additional 135,327 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.17. 167,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,801. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

