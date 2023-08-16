Altius Minerals Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.25 to C$24.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.84.

TSE ALS opened at C$19.05 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$16.85 and a 52-week high of C$24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$906.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

