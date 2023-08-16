Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Hits $96.48 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $96.48 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003181 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

