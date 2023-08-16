AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Up 8.8% in July

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,600 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 579,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AB. TheStreet lowered AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 231,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,453. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 107.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

