Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lessened by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113,612 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.3% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $89.69. 16,495,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,860,510. The company has a market cap of $230.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

