Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 6.8 %

Algoma Steel Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 72,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,181. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTLW. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,898,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,012 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 229.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 161,154 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 131,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

