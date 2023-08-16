Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) vs. Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Financial Review

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) and Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Airspan Networks and Leo Holdings Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Leo Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and Leo Holdings Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -63.82% N/A -71.67% Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A -70.28% 3.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airspan Networks and Leo Holdings Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $139.65 million 0.08 -$85.38 million ($1.20) -0.13 Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A $13.16 million N/A N/A

Leo Holdings Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airspan Networks.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats Leo Holdings Corp. II on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company also provides software defined radios, broadband access products, and network management software. It serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

