Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $160.00 at Citigroup

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $129.85 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,567,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

