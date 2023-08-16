Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 38.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 74.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Airbnb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Airbnb by 23.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $129.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.59. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

