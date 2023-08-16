aelf (ELF) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $188.86 million and approximately $28.81 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002492 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001076 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,063,302 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.