ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of AEY opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.47.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADDvantage Technologies Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.