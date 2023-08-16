ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of AEY opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.47.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

