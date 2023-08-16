Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 69,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:ACRO remained flat at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,563. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

About Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a business combination target on the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.