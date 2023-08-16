Achain (ACT) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Achain (ACT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $188,071.98 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000261 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002562 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002661 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

