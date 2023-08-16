Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.4% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACN traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.93. The stock had a trading volume of 521,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,845. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $205.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.