a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Down 26.9% in July

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AKA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 108,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $3.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.