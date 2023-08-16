888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 759,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.7 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIHDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a report on Monday, July 24th.
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
