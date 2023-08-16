7Pixels (7PXS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,588.93

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00007182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $33.98 million and $8,588.93 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 7Pixels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About 7Pixels

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.09940291 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,809.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 7Pixels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 7Pixels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.