1,250 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $555.14. 185,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $562.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.35. The firm has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,349.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,610 shares of company stock worth $14,486,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

