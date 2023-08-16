11,353 Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Bought by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. TD SYNNEX accounts for approximately 1.4% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 13.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after buying an additional 84,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 259,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after buying an additional 66,935 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $7,066,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,738,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,738,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,354,205 shares of company stock valued at $222,456,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.28. 31,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,917. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.27.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

