10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 2,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $100,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,487,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,401,200.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $116,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $116,320.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Serge Saxonov sold 2,602 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $143,266.12.

10x Genomics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 770,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,722. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in 10x Genomics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in 10x Genomics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

