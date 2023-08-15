ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 06/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 479,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.