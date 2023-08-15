ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 06/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance
ZIM opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $52.10.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
