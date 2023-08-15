Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,930 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 2.18% of Zebra Technologies worth $356,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.32. The stock had a trading volume of 305,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,446. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.83. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

