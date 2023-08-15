Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $520,096.98 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $132.71. 1,247,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,094. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,087,000 after acquiring an additional 136,002 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 11,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

Read Our Latest Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.