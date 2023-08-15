WOW-token Price Up 0.1% This Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. WOW-token has a market cap of $232.23 million and approximately $4.99 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003241 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000339 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007282 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02322347 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

