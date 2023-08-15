World Mobile Token (WMT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $555,202.69

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $55.17 million and $555,202.69 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,830,013 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.