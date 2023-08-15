Westlake Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.357 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Westlake has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Westlake has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westlake to earn $10.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $134.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.51. Westlake has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 12,680.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Stories

