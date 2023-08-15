Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Down to $51.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.00, but opened at $49.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 401,345 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.93.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,315,000 after acquiring an additional 601,129 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

