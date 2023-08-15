Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 298 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $207.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,736. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,213 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.