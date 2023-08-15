Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $281.49. The company had a trading volume of 247,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,650. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
