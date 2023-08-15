Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,110,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $203.34. 75,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

