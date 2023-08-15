Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.17.

Chevron Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

