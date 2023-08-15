Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $4.49 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

LRGF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,341. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

