Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

SCZ stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 385,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,087. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

