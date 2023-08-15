Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

