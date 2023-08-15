Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.25. The company had a trading volume of 50,758,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,796,297. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

