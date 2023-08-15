Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 5.4% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $25,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.57. 141,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,467. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.16. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.