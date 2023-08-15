Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 514 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.99. 137,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,599. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

